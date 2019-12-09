Mahalakshmi Layout Constituency Result: JDS's Girish K. Nashi leads after round 1

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka by-election 2019 Results Mahalakshmi Layout: BJP's Gopalaiah leads after round 1

Mahalakshmi Layout is a State Assembly constituency in the Bengaluru Urban District and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Polling for Mahalakshmi Layout By-Election was held on December 5. Counting of votes is underway.

The MLA seat in Mahalakshmi Layout constituency had become vacant after K Gopalaiah, the Janata Dal (Secular) MLA here, quit to join the BJP.

Gopalaiah’s exit had been a big shock to the then ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance, which had considered this a ‘safe’ seat in Bengaluru. K Gopalaiah had gained the constituency from Congress in 2013 and won again in 2018. In this by-election, he’s contesting from the constituency as the BJP candidate.

JDS and INC have fielded Dr Girish K Nashi and M Shivaraju, respectively.

Here are live updates of Mahalakshmi Layout Constituency result:

Karnataka-Mahalakshmi Layout Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 Dr. GIRISH K. NASHI Janata Dal (Secular) 1691 0 1691 21.63 2 K. GOPALAIAH Bharatiya Janata Party 4152 0 4152 53.12 3 M. SHIVARAJU Indian National Congress 1659 0 1659 21.22 4 ASHA RANI. V Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 120 0 120 1.54 5 GIRISH .P Karnataka Rashtra Samithi 3 0 3 0.04 6 N. NARAYANASWAMY Jai Vijaya Bharathi Party 11 0 11 0.14 7 VATAL NAGARAJ Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha 39 0 39 0.5 8 ASWATHA Independent 5 0 5 0.06 9 R. MURALI KUMAR Independent 3 0 3 0.04 10 VIJAYBHASKAR. M Independent 11 0 11 0.14 11 VENKATESH. V Independent 12 0 12 0.15 12 M. SHANKAR Independent 21 0 21 0.27 13 NOTA None of the Above 90 0 90 1.15 Total 7817 0 7817

There are a total of 2,86,923 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,48,510 are male, 1,38,344 female and 54 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.15 and the approximate literacy rate is 89%

The Karnataka by-elections were necessitated after the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power.

The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in the majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.