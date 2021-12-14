Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CAPT_AMARINDER Punjab Elections: Former Congress MP, other leaders join Amarinder Singh's newly formed party

Highlights Ex- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh recently floated a new party called Punjab Lok Congress

Former Congress MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, among other leaders joined his party today.

The development comes ahead of assembly elections in Punjab slated for 2022.

Former Congress MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, ex-legislators Harjinder Singh Thekedar, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam and Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike and several other local leaders on Tuesday joined Capt Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress. The development comes as legislative assembly elections are approaching in Punjab.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh recently floated a new party ahead of polls in the state. Upon inducting new leaders into his party, Amarinder tweeted, "Happy to welcome many prominent Punjabis into the Punjab Lok Congress fold today"