Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Dwarka Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Dwarka Constituency Result LIVE

Dwarka Constituency Result LIVE: In Dwarka assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Vinay Mishra is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pradyuman Rajput and Congress's Adarsh Shastri.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 7:56 IST
Dwarka 2020 election result, Vinay Mishra AAP, Pradyuman Rajput BJP, Adarsh Shastri Congress, electi
Image Source : INDIA TV

Dwarka Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Dwarka Constituency Results | LIVE

Dwarka Constituency Result LIVE: In Dwarka assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Vinay Mishra is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pradyuman Rajput and Congress's Adarsh Shastri. Sahi Ram is the sitting MLA of Dwarka constituency. In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Adarsh Shastri had defeated the BJP candidate by a comfortable margin. 

BJP has won this constituency two times in the previous Delhi elections. Congress and AAP have won once each.

Dwarka is one of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Dwarka assembly constituency falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

There are about 1,99,068 eligible voters in this constituency.

Voting for Dwarka in current elections took place on February 8.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News