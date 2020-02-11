Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Dwarka Constituency Result LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Dwarka Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Dwarka Constituency Results | LIVE

Dwarka Constituency Result LIVE: In Dwarka assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Vinay Mishra is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pradyuman Rajput and Congress's Adarsh Shastri. Sahi Ram is the sitting MLA of Dwarka constituency. In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Adarsh Shastri had defeated the BJP candidate by a comfortable margin.

BJP has won this constituency two times in the previous Delhi elections. Congress and AAP have won once each.

Dwarka is one of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Dwarka assembly constituency falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

There are about 1,99,068 eligible voters in this constituency.

Voting for Dwarka in current elections took place on February 8.