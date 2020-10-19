Bihar election 2020 Live: Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi launch joint campaign

Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi garlanded by party supporters during an election meeting on Sunday.

Electioneering has reached its peak in Bihar for the upcoming Assembly elections. On Sunday, Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held joint election campaign and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad Yadav highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in the past. The two leaders sought another chance from voters to speed up development work in the state in the next five years. From the opposition's camp, RJD leader and its CM candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, attacked Nitish Kumar over his failure to get special state status for Bihar. He said that people of the state are very angry and want a change. He said that Nitish failed to get special status even as his ally BJP controls the Centre.

