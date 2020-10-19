Monday, October 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Bihar election 2020 Live: Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi launch joint campaign
Live now

Bihar election 2020 Live: Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi launch joint campaign

The three-phase polling in Bihar will be held between October 28 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Patna Updated on: October 19, 2020 10:35 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi
Image Source : PTI

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi garlanded by party supporters during an election meeting on Sunday.

Electioneering has reached its peak in Bihar for the upcoming Assembly elections. On Sunday, Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held joint election campaign and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad Yadav highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in the past. The two leaders sought another chance from voters to speed up development work in the state in the next five years. From the opposition's camp, RJD leader and its CM candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, attacked Nitish Kumar over his failure to get special state status for Bihar. He said that people of the state are very angry and want a change. He said that Nitish failed to get special status even as his ally BJP controls the Centre.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Bihar election 2020 Live: Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi launch joint campaign

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 19, 2020 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'Bihar people should choose hope over fear': Chidambaram invokes Joe Biden

    Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram has invoked US democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and asked voters to "choose hope over fear". "Joe Biden, the Democratic Party candidate in the US elections, said yesterday that 'We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and, yes, truth over lies'," Chidambaram tweeted.

  • Oct 19, 2020 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020: Manoj Tiwari starts election campaign of BJP

    With just 10 days remaining for first phase of Bihar elections, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari started the election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state on Sunday by launching a song "Suna Ho Bihar ke Bhaiya", the remake of his original song "Jiya Ho Bihar ke Lala" from the movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

  • Oct 19, 2020 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi hit out at Lalu during joint poll campaign

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held joint election campaign on Sunday and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in the past.

Top News

Latest News

X