Maharashtra polls: Osmanabad Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar injured in knife attack

Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
October 16, 2019
Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Osmanabad, Omraje Nimbalkar was injured in a knife attack in Naigaon-Padoli village on Wednesday morning, party officials said.

According to initial reports, Nimbalkar was preparing to address an election rally for the local Shiv Sena candidate when a youth suddenly rushed towards him from the crowd.

Nimbalkar reportedly sustained a minor injury in his hand, but party leaders assured that he was not in danger, Sena Deputy Leader in Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe said, quoting preliminary information.

Some supporters rushed to Nimbalkar and made an attempt to catch the assailant who managed to slip away. Police have launched a hunt to apprehend the culprit.

