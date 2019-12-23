Tundi constituency Result 2019 Live: Counting of votes begins

Image Source : Tundi constituency Result 2019 Live: Vikram Pandey of BJP Vs JMM's Mathuram Prasad Mahato

Tundi constituency Results 2019 Live: Tundi Assembly constituency is a tribal-dominated constituency in Dhanbad in Jharkhand. Tundi went to polls on 16 December in phase four of the Jharkhand Assembly election. BJP has fielded Vikram Pandey, son of Ravindra Pandey opposite former MLA Mathura Prasad Mahato of JMM. Raj Kishore Mahato is the sitting MLA of the constituency. In 2005 and 2009, Mathura Prasad Mahato from JMM won the assembly elections held in both the years.

Here are the live updates of Tundi constituency Results 2019:

In 2014, Raj Kishore Mahato two-time MLA defeated Mathura Prasad Mahato and won the Jharkhand Assembly Elections from AJSU party with 55,466 votes defeating JMM candidate Mathura Prasad Mahato.

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. The five-phased assembly election in Jharkhand began on November 30. Counting of votes and the declaration of the results will take place on the same day, which is December 23