Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Noida reopen from November 9 as AQI improves

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The step to reopen schools was taken after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) removed stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after improvement in the air quality index.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools from class 1 to 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar will reopen on November 9. This step was taken after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) removed stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after improvement in the air quality index. The rules of GRAP 4 were implemented and online classes were started when the AQI in the city crossed the 400 mark.

Under the chairmanship of Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate, a meeting was also held yesterday with all the district-level officers for effective control of air pollution in the city. The District Magistrate instructed everyone that compliance with CAQM's instructions was important. He said that though stage 4 of GRAP had been removed all the provisions and restrictions applicable to GRAP 3 should be kept in force. GRAP 3 instructs to follow conditional prohibition on construction and demolition activities to curb the level of air pollution.

According to the order, authorities should also ensure that all projects and construction activities of more than 500 square meters should be compulsorily registered on the UP Environment Compliance Portal.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Delhi air quality recorded at 326; to deteriorate further, says forecast