TSBIE Inter Hall Tickets 2023: Anytime on tsbie.cgg.gov.in for 1st, 2nd year | check UPDATES

TSBIE Inter Hall Ticket 2023: It is expected that the hall tickets for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd exams will be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE). Once the hall tickets get released, students will be able to download them from the official website. The Hall tickets for the students will be made available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

As per the schedule for the exam, the Telangana State Intermediate Public Examination, or IPE March 2023 will commence on March 15, 2023. Before the theory exams, the practicals will be conducted. The IPE practicals are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2023.

TS 1st, 2nd-year Inter Hall Tickets

Some news reports suggest, that the admit cards or the hall tickets 2023 for the practical exams will be out anytime soon. It is expected that the hall tickets for the practical exams will be released on or before February 10, 2023. However, no official confirmation is there.

The Hall Ticket for the TS Inter Exams for IPE March 2023 will be released on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students are advised to visit the official website regularly to stay updated with recent developments.

