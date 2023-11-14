Tamil Nadu, Puducherry schools shut amid heavy rain | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Heavy rains: Following heavy downpour in several parts of Tamil Nadu, the authorities in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram districts of the state declared holidays at schools. Holidays have also been announced for schools and colleges in Union Territory Puducherry on Tuesday (November 14). This comes as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Monday, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 13 and 14.

The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today.

According to the MET, a low pressure area in likely to form in the South east of Bay of Bengal. The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

"Orange Alert! The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 13th and 14th. Stay safe, stay informed!" IMD posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, issued a forecast for November 13 and 14 for the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

"For November 14, light to moderate rain is expected at many places, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area," Kannan said.

Since the beginning of November, it has been raining widely. Last week, most places in Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy rain, resulting in severe waterlogging and schools being shut down.

(With ANI inputs)