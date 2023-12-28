Noida schools declare holidays on December 29 and 30 due to weather conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools holiday declared in Noida

The District Magistrate of Gautambudh Nagar has announced a holiday due to extreme cold weather conditions. All educational institutions from Nursery to Class 12 across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on December 29 and 30, as stated in the official notice. The notice also mentions that all staff of the concerned schools will continue to work despite the holiday. The government has taken this step in view of the zero visibility and cold weather conditions.

All schools from Nursery to Class 12 will remain shut on December 29 and 30 due to cold weather and zero visibility. However, teachers and other staffers would continue to work on Friday and Saturday, according to the order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar.

According to the statement issued by Basic Education Officer, 'In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB and others) recognised schools, council schools, government schools or non-government aided schools will observe holiday on December 29 and 30'. 'All the teachers and employees working in the said schools will continue to be on duty as usual,'' the officer added.

Q1. Will all schools in Noida and Greater Noida remain closed tomorrow?

Yes, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed tomorrow, December 29.

Q2. What is the reason for the school holiday in Noida and Greater Noida?

Due to dense fog and cold weather conditions, the government has decided to close all schools from Nursery to Class 12th across Noida an Greater Noida.

Q3. Will all school teachers have a holiday tomorrow?

No, All school teachers and other staffers would continue to work on Friday and Saturday, according to the order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar.

Q4. When will Uttar Pradesh schools resume?