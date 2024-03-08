Schools closed in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab due to Mahashivratri

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab schools are closed today, March 8.

Today, March 8th, is being celebrated as Maha Shivratri. Several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Punjab, have declared a public holiday for this occasion. As a result, schools in these states are closed for the day. The government has declared a holiday only for the first day of the Mahashivratri, which is celebrated for three days every year. With tomorrow being the second Saturday followed by Sunday, this offers a rare treat of consecutive days off starting from the 8th of the month.

The education department has also released a notification approving a three-day holiday.

Apart from this, schools will also close on March 25 for Holi and on March 29 for Good Friday. The education department will issue separate circulars regarding these holiday announcements in due course.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri is the biggest festival of the Hindu Community, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It falls on the 13th and 14th day of the lunar month of Phalguna. This year, it is being celebrated on March 8. The Chaturdashi Tithi will start at 9.57 pm and continue till 6.17 pm on March 9, according to various calendars and dashas.

Mahashivratri is also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva'. This occasion marks the anniversary of the divine marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, representing the celestial merger of cosmic forces, and the balance between masculine and feminine energies.

According to Hindu Mythology, Maha Shivratri is the night when Lord Shiva executed the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction, which is popularly known as Tandava. Followers hold a belief that the prayers and offerings dedicated to Lord Shiva on this holy night attract the highest blessings and biggest grace.