Jharkhand Board Exam 2023: Date Sheet for class 10, 12 released! Check here exam dates

Jharkhand Board Exam 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 Board exam 2023. Students who will appear for the Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 can download the date sheet from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the schedule released by the Jharkhand board, the class 10th board exam 2023 will start on March 14. On the other hand, the class 12th science board exam 2023 will also commence on March 14.

Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

The Jharkhand board recently released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on its official website. As per the examination schedule, the class 10 exam will be held from March 14 to April 3. On the other hand, the class 12th science stream exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 14 to April 5. The class 12th commerce and arts exams will be held from March 14 to April 5.

Know how to download JAC Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet:

Go to the official website of the board- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for 'JAC class 10 or 12 board exam date sheet 2023.'

You will be directed to a new page.

Check and download the date sheet and take a printout.

Important details have been mentioned in the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. For more updates, students must visit the official website.

