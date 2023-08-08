Delhi University fills up 87% seats in first round of undergraduate admission; details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 87% of seats were filled in the first round of the DU UG Admission 2023 process.

Delhi University admission 2023, Delhi University UG admission 2023: More than 87 percent of undergraduate seats in Delhi University colleges have been filled in the first round of undergraduate admissions this year. According to the shared data by the varsity, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics, and BA (Hons) English are the top five courses opted by the students this year. Hansraj College, Ramjas College, and Dyal Singh College has received maximum enrolments.

In the first round, a total of 85,853 seats were allotted in undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges, out of which most of the seats were reserved by the female candidates. According to the varsity data, as many as 62,008 candidates, of which 53 percent are females, have paid fees and confirmed their admission to DU. A total of 12,733 students have opted to freeze their admission and 40,701 have selected an upgrade, the data showed.

According to an official statement, there are only a few vacant seats available in the colleges on North Campus. All commerce and arts programs have one or two vacant seats available in Kirorimal College. While several seats are still vacant in BSc (Hons) Mathematics and BSc (Hons) Botany. Similarly, in Miranda House, most of the seats have been filled in the first round itself. However, some science courses still have some vacant seats.

The majority of the vacant seats are available off-campus and in some colleges on the South Campus in Sanskrit and science courses- Chemistry, Physics, and Electronics.

At Dayal Singh College, There are 14 seats open for Botany BSc (Hons), 31 for Computer Science, 32 for Electronics, 27 for Mathematics, 33 for Physics, 17 for B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology, and 12 for Life Sciences. This year, seats for the undergraduate programs are being allotted under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023.