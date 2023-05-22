5,000 Under Graduate students selected for Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2022-23

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2022-23

Reliance Foundation has taken the initiative to provide scholarships to five-year undergraduate students on the basis of aptitude tests, class 12th marks, and other eligibility criteria. For this year, the scholarships are being provided to various disciplines including Engineering/Technology, Science, Medicine, Commerce, Arts, Business/Management, Computer Applications, Law, Education, Hospitality, Architecture, and other professional degrees.

According to merit, Five thousand first-year undergraduate students from 27 states and four Union Territories have been selected for the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2022-23. Selected scholars will receive a grant of up to Rs. 2 lakhs and an opportunity to be part of an enabling alumni network. Selected scholars will directly receive communication about their selection and further details. Applicants can also visit www.reliancefoundation.org to know the outcome of their applications.

51% of girls selected for the scholarship

Out of 5, 000 scholars, of which 51% are girls selected from nearly 40,000 applicants studying in 4,984 educational institutions through a rigorous selection process. The selection process involved aptitude tests, Class 12 marks, and other eligibility criteria. Further reflecting the diversity inherent to the program, this round saw a selection of 99 students with disabilities for the award of scholarships.

“By enabling access to education, the Reliance Foundation Scholarships hope to give wings to the dreams of young people. This is a diverse group of scholars as they are from varying disciplines of study, from nearly all the states of India and with girls and boys being equally represented. We congratulate every selected scholar and we are confident that they will build a strong future for themselves while contributing to India’s progress,” said Mr. Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation.

Strengthening its commitment last December, Reliance Foundation announced it will award 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years. The award of this round of scholarships takes forward Reliance’s legacy of facilitating access to education for all and nurturing talented students toward building India’s future. Since 1996, the Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarships have been awarded to nearly 13,000 undergraduate scholars on merit-cum-means basis, of which 2,720 scholars were people with disabilities

When will the announcement of selected Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholars be done?

It is expected that the Reliance Foundation will announce the names of postgraduate scholars in July. The applications call for the next round of Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships (2023-24) will be made in the coming months.

ALSO READ | Assam HSLC Result 2023 (OUT): Download SEBA 10th Scorecard at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

ALSO READ | Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon at jacresults.com