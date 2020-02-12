UP Board 2020: ATTENTION students! UP Board launches toll-free helpline number to solve queries

Image Source : PTI UP Board 2020: Important notification for students

UP Board 2020: The admit cards for UP Board exam 2020 have already been released and now the Uttar Pradesh government has launched various toll-free helpline numbers to solve the queries of students. The UP Board exams 2020 are scheduled to begin next week. Deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma, who holds the education portfolio, said that a senior officer of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has also been designated as nodal officer so that students get maximum benefit.

He said that the helpline numbers will remain active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In case, students have any queries regarding the board exams they can connect to the helpline numbers - 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312.

Experts of different subjects including English, Life Sciences, Geography, General Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Chemistry will be available on call on these numbers. Academicians will be open to queries regarding any subject, he said.

Also Read | UP Board 2020:Class 12, 10 Board Examination Admit Card Released