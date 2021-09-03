NTA UGC NET December, June exam dates revised, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET exam will be held from October 6 to 8, and from October 17 to 19

UGC NET December, June exams 2021: The National Testing Agency, NTA has revised the exam schedule for December and June cycle. As per the official notification, the agency has come to know from the student community that the October 10 examination date is clashing with some major Examinations that also have been scheduled for that day.

The UGC NET exam will now be conducted from October 6 to 8, and from October 17 to 19. "With a view to ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardship caused to them, it has been decided to reschedule some of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles," NTA official notification mentioned.

The exam was earlier scheduled from October 6 to 11. For details on the UGC NET exam, candidates can check the website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

