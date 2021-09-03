Supreme Court adjourns hearing to change CBSE Class 12 Compartment, Improvement exam dates

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement Exam Dates 2021: The Supreme Court on Friday (September 3) adjourned a plea seeking directions to CBSE to change exam dates of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 private, patrachar and compartment exam dates. The apex court will hear the plea on Monday (September 6).
The plea sought direction to revise CBSE Class 12 exam schedule to avoid a clash with common entrance tests, competitive exams and to admit students in varsities on a provisional basis who were to appear for private, compartment exams.
The CBSE board offline improvement exams will continue till September 15. The class 12 result was earlier declared on July 30, and a total of 99.37 per cent of students cleared the class 12 exam successfully.
CBSE Class 12 DATESHEET
August 25: English Core
August 26: Business Studies
August 27: Political Science
August 28: Physical Education
August 31: Accountancy
September 1: Economics
September 2: Sociology
September 3: Chemistry
September 4: Psychology
September 6: Biology
September 7: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
September 8: Informatics Prac (New), Computer Science (New)
September 9: Physics
September 11: Geography
September 13: Mathematics
September 14: History
September 15: Home Science
For details on CBSE Class 12 Compartment, Improvement exams, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.
