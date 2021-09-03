Supreme Court adjourns hearing to change CBSE Class 12 Compartment, Improvement exam dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The apex court will hear the plea on Monday (September 6)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement Exam Dates 2021: The Supreme Court on Friday (September 3) adjourned a plea seeking directions to CBSE to change exam dates of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 private, patrachar and compartment exam dates. The apex court will hear the plea on Monday (September 6).

The plea sought direction to revise CBSE Class 12 exam schedule to avoid a clash with common entrance tests, competitive exams and to admit students in varsities on a provisional basis who were to appear for private, compartment exams.

The CBSE board offline improvement exams will continue till September 15. The class 12 result was earlier declared on July 30, and a total of 99.37 per cent of students cleared the class 12 exam successfully.

CBSE Class 12 DATESHEET

August 25: English Core

August 26: Business Studies

August 27: Political Science

August 28: Physical Education

August 31: Accountancy

September 1: Economics

September 2: Sociology

September 3: Chemistry

September 4: Psychology

September 6: Biology

September 7: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

September 8: Informatics Prac (New), Computer Science (New)

September 9: Physics

September 11: Geography

September 13: Mathematics

September 14: History

September 15: Home Science

For details on CBSE Class 12 Compartment, Improvement exams, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.

