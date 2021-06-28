70,000 teachers to be appointed in UP's Basic Education Department

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh's Basic Education Department is preparing for a massive recruitment of teachers.

Uttar Pradesh's Basic Education Department is preparing for a massive recruitment of teachers. The state government is planning to recruit more than 70,000 teachers that includes the earlier 51,000 posts and about 22,000 posts of recruitment of 68,500 teachers.

Even after filling some posts out of 68,500, more than 70,000 teachers will be recruited.

All the Basic Education Officers have been asked to provide information about all selected candidates since April 2017. Besides, the Basic Education Council has also been asked to share the details of vacant positions. for upcoming teachers.

In an order issued by the secretary, the information about the appointments has been sought through soft and hard copy enlisted in Excel worksheets.

The district allotment list will be published by the council. Appointment letters will be issued to the selected candidates on June 28 and 29.

