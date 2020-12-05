Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh: Schools for Class 1 to 8 to remain closed till March 31; Class 10 and 12 to resume soon

Schools in Madhya Pradesh for Class I to VIII will remain shut till March 31, in the view of the coronavirus pandemic, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday. Regular classes for Class 10th and 12th students will begin shortly.

The upcoming new academic session will now commence on 1 April 2021 in Madhya Pradesh. Class one to class eight will be evaluated on the basis of project work. At the same time, the board exams of class 10th and 12th will be taken and their classes will start soon.

“Such students shall be evaluated on the basis of project work. Board examinations will be eventually conducted for Xth and XIIth classes and their lectures will commence in the near future while observing social distancing plus other precautions. Those in the ninth and 11th standards shall be called to school for a day or two in a week,” the senior politician was officially quoted as saying at Mantralaya while reviewing the School Education Department.

Social distancing and other precautions will be fully observed in the classrooms. On the other hand, students of class 9 and 11 will have classes one or two days a week. The next academic session will begin on April 1, 2021, Chouhan said at a review meeting of the school education department on Friday evening.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also instructed the officials to prepare a year-wise detailed action plan for 10,000 high quality schools to be opened in the state in the next 3 years.

In order to improve the quality of education, the government schools running on the same campus have been integrated under the 'Ek Parisar- Ek Shala' scheme in the state.

According to the new education policy, a committee of experts will be formed for guidance in the field of education in the state. Similarly, after studying the education system of other states of the country, the best education system will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

