GATE 2022 registration postponed, application process to commence on September 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13

GATE Registration 2022: The application process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) has been postponed, candidates can now apply on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in from September 2. The registration process will be closed on September 24. The candidates can apply till October 1 with late fees.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

GATE registration 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the link- 'Apply Online' Enter the required details Upload relevant documents, scanned image Pay the application fee Click on 'Submit' Download it, take a print out for further reference.

GATE will have 29 papers from this year, with two new papers introduced- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Geomatics Engineering. GATE paper contains two sections, candidates have to answer 65 questions within a span of three hours. The questions were asked from general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks), and core engineering area.

Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.

READ MORE | NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card: How to download

ALSO READ | How to prepare for JEE Main session 4?

Latest Education News