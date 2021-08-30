Monday, August 30, 2021
     
GATE 2022 registration postponed, application process to commence on September 2

Candidates can apply on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in from September 2. GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2021 17:59 IST
GATE 2022
Image Source : FILE

GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 

GATE Registration 2022: The application process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) has been postponed, candidates can now apply on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in from September 2. The registration process will be closed on September 24. The candidates can apply till October 1 with late fees.  

The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.  

GATE registration 2022: How to apply 

  1. Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  2. Click on the link- 'Apply Online' 
  3. Enter the required details 
  4. Upload relevant documents, scanned image 
  5. Pay the application fee 
  6. Click on 'Submit'
  7. Download it, take a print out for further reference.  

GATE will have 29 papers from this year, with two new papers introduced- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Geomatics Engineering. GATE paper contains two sections, candidates have to answer 65 questions within a span of three hours. The questions were asked from general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks), and core engineering area.  

Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.  

