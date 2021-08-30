NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Follow us on NEET will be held on September 12

NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card: The admit card of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be released on Thursday (September 9), three days ahead of the medical entrance. Once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official websites- ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.



NEET will be held on September 12. A total of 16.1 lakh candidates have enrolled to appear for medical entrance this year. NEET paper pattern was earlier changed in July, as per the new paper pattern, the students will have to attempt 180 questions out of 200 multiple-choice type (MCQ) questions from sections of Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.

NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official websites- ntaneet.nic.in, nta.ac.in Click on the download 'Hall Ticket' link Enter application number/ date of birth NEET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

Though a section of students is demanding to postpone NEET, DG Vineet Joshi told IndiaTV, "There is no direct clash of NEET with CBSE board exams, it will be held as scheduled on September 12." Regarding, increase of attempts in NEET, the NTA official said, "The decision regarding multiple attempts in NEET will be taken by health ministry. As of now, there is no plan to increase the attempts of the medical entrance."

CBSE Class 12 students will have Biology exam on September 6, Physics on September 9, two major science papers on the same week of NEET exam. The other entrance exams like AP EAMCET will be held on September 3, 6 and 7, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam will be conducted from September 7 to 9.

