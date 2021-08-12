Over 15 crore children deprived of benefits of education system: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 35 crore students are getting education in schools, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Over 15 crore children do not get the benefits of the education system, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in an event on Thursday. "Though 35 crore students are getting education in schools, still there is a major number of students, estimated 15 crores who are out of the education system," News Agency ANI quoted the Education Minister, as saying.

A recent report by Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) informed that the overall dropout rate at the secondary level in the country is over 17 per cent, while in the upper primary classes (6 to 8) and the primary level it is 1. 8 and 1. 5 per cent respectively.

The dropout rate for boys in primary classes was 1.7 per cent as against the girls' 1.2 per cent. Similarly, the dropout rate for boys was higher in secondary classes (18. 3 per cent) than girls (16.3 per cent). In upper primary classes, the dropout rate for boys (1.4 per cent) was less than that for girls (2.2 per cent). According to the report, nearly 30 per cent students in the country do not transition from the secondary to the senior secondary level.

READ MORE | List of 'educationally backward' districts in India

"With more than 15 lakh schools, nearly 97 lakh teachers and over 26. 5 crore students from the pre-primary to the higher secondary level, the Indian school education system is one of the largest in the world. There are over 3. 8 crore students enrolled at the secondary level, of whom 44. 3 per cent are in government schools, a little over 20 per cent are with government-aided schools and nearly 35 per cent are with private-unaided schools," the report said.

The Unified District Information on School Education (UDISE), initiated in 2012-13 by the Ministry of Education by integrating the DISE for elementary education and the SEMIS for secondary education, is one of the largest management information systems on school education, covering more than 15 lakh schools, 85 lakh teachers and 25 crore children.

- With PTI inputs

READ MORE | Manish Sisodia discusses plan to resume offline classes with school principals

ALSO READ | Delhi govt signs MoU with IB for Delhi Board Of School Education

Latest Education News