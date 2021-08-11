Delhi govt signs MoU with IB for Delhi Board Of School Education

The Delhi Government has signed an agreement with the International Baccalaureate (IB) to be a partner with the upcoming Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), CM Arvind Kejriwal said. “Delhi Government signs an MoU with International Baccalaureate (IB) Board. IB will be associated with the upcoming Delhi Board of School Education. Now Delhi’s Education Revolution will reach newer heights with DBSE and IB collaboration,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The international board will be a knowledge partner of the newly formed school education board, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said. "IB Board shall be the knowledge partner of DBSE(Delhi School Edu. Board) to provide support in curriculum, assessment & teachers training. This is a big step to ensure world-class education for every child including the kids coming from the poorest families," he tweeted.

As per plan, 30 schools in Delhi will be affiliated under the International Baccalaureate (IB) board, of which 20 will be its new Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSEs) and 10 will be government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in East Delhi.

