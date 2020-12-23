Image Source : GOOGLE Delhi Nursery admission 2021: Govt may scrap admission as schools unlikely to open till July

Delhi government is considering scrapping nursery admissions for the academic session 2021-22 as there is ‘little possibility’ of schools reopening before July in view of Covid-19, according to a report in The Indian Express. It also said that schools in the national capital will admit two batches in 2022-23 -- one in nursery and other in kindergarten.

“Schools can admit students in both nursery and kindergarten for the 2022-23 academic session, as there will be vacancies in both grades. Considering the unpredictable nature of the Covid virus, the youngest children will be the last to go to school in any case. In such a situation, to have another set of young children whose entire academic year will be online is a little unfair to them as well as to their parents,” The Indian Express reported quoting an senior official as saying.

Earlier, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that there was very little possibility of schools reopening before July. “Even if we start vaccinating people by February, we will be able to vaccinate a sizeable chunk only by July. There is no possibility of reopening schools before that. We also have to look at how examinations will be conducted without putting teachers and students at risk,” Sisodia was quoted as saying in the report.

Schools across the country was closed since March due to Covid-19 lockdown. Delhi government regulated the admission criteria and schedule for the nursery admissions. The guidelines are usually released by November. However, there has not been any discussion so far.

“There is a whole batch of students who started nursery in April this year, but everything was online. They have not interacted with their teachers or classmates, and have only seen them on the screen. In formative classes such as nursery and kindergarten, children learn to interact with each other and the world so that they are prepared for what lies ahead. They have not got this opportunity, despite starting school,” the official reportedly said.

