CBSE Class 12 Result Update: High-powered committee formed for marks assessment

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has constituted a high powered committee for setting a well-defined objective criteria for Class 12 Board Examination Assessment 2020-2021.

The committee will submit its report within 10 days from the date of issue of the orders. The committee will be informed shortly about the schedule of the first meeting for discussion on the issue.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that class 12 board examinations of CBSE would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said it was happy that the board exams were cancelled and emphasized that the interest of students will be protected, as it asked the Centre to submit the objective criteria to assess Class XII students in two weeks.

At the beginning of the hearing, the Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted he had circulated a letter by the government in the matter. A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari told the AG, "We are happy with the Centre's decision to cancel the board exam (CBSE and ICSE boards). But what is the objective standard principle you will apply? The criteria have not been given in the letter."

The AG replied to the bench that the objective criteria will be determined by CBSE and sought time to place it on record before the court. The AG submitted the petition seeking cancellation of board exams may be disposed and an application could be filed in the matter. The bench replied that it will only dispose of the matter after the objective criteria is placed on record. The ICSE board counsel sought four weeks' time to place the objective criteria on record.

