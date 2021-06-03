Image Source : ANI Video: PM Modi surprises CBSE students, parents at virtual session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday surprised CBSE students and parents when he joined a virtual session organized by the Education Ministry. He heard the issues and concerns of the students and their parents.

"Students of Class 12 always keep thinking of the future. Till 1st June, you all must have been preparing for the exams," the prime minister said in referrence to the cancellation of CBSE board exams.

"Sir, you have said that exams should be celebrated as a festival. So, there was no fear in my mind for examinations," a student said in response.

Another student from Solan thanked the prime minister for the cancellation of exams, saying it was a good decision.

Meanwhile, Modi also asked them to research and write an essay on India's 75 years of Independence.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

