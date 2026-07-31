Alzarri Joseph hits back at Daren Sammy, responds to latter's 'denied selection' comments

New Delhi:

The West Indies are in the midst of a two-game Test series against Pakistan. The first Test of the series was comfortably won by the West Indies. Before the start of the series, CWI (Cricket West Indies) came forward and revealed the Windies’ squad for the series, and much to many’s surprise, Alzarri Joseph was not a part of the squad.

It is worth noting that when the squad was announced, CWI revealed that Alzarri Joseph would not play in the series due to personal reasons. However, the very next day, West Indies’ head coach Daren Sammy came forward and stated that Alzarri Joseph had denied selection for the series.

The same did not sit well with Joseph, and he came forward and replied to Sammy’s statement, claiming that the head coach knew what he was doing when he made that statement during the squad selection.

"We had a chat, myself and the head coach. I've also had a chat with CWI and if you realise the statement CWI released said personal reasons. Mr Sammy, being around for a long time, he knows exactly what that statement would have done so, to be honest, I have nothing to say to Mr Sammy in terms of his statement,” Joseph said on the Antigua Observer's Good Morning Jojo Sports Show.

"Like I said, he knows exactly what that statement would have done and the narrative it would have pushed in the public,” he added.

Joseph talked about his future working with Sammy

Furthermore, as part of the same interview, Joseph talked about what the future holds for both him and Sammy after the latter’s comments, claiming that he was denied selection for the series.

"I'm a professional, so I'm going to go to work. I am representing the West Indies. I'm not representing Daren Sammy, so for me, I'm neither here nor there in terms of a relationship," Sammy said.

Having won the first Test of the series, the West Indies and Pakistan will take on each other in the second Test of the series at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, from August 2.

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