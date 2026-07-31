Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan screenings halted across Karnataka amid Cauvery water dispute

New Delhi:

The theatrical run of Jana Nayagan has hit a roadblock in Karnataka, where theatres have stopped screening the film amid the ongoing Cauvery water dispute. The move follows a statement by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who said the proposed meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should be deferred as the atmosphere in the state was not suitable. Referring to the latest directions issued by the Cauvery Water Regulation Authority (CWRA) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), Shivakumar said Karnataka was duty-bound to comply with Supreme Court orders.

An all-party meeting has also been called to discuss the matter and decide the state's next course of action.

DK Shivakumar explains the government's stand

Following a high-level meeting, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar stated on August 3 that the scheduled meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay should be postponed for the time being. Shivakumar explained that the situation in the state is currently not conducive following the CWRA's decision; therefore, they have conveyed that a visit at this moment is not appropriate and the meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Karnataka Deputy CM noted that there are clear Supreme Court directives requiring all states to abide by the decisions of the CWRA and CWMA, leaving Karnataka with no other option. The government has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, where this matter will be discussed in detail.

Meeting of Kannada organisations

Representatives of various Kannada organisations held a meeting today regarding the Cauvery water dispute. Vatal Nagaraj, leader of the Kannada Okkuta and a prominent activist, said, 'We have called for a Karnataka Bandh on August 13, which is supported by more than 1,600 Kannada organisations and over 1,000 other groups across the state. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and several other associations have also extended their support to the bandh. We have only one demand: Cauvery water must not be released to Tamil Nadu under any circumstances. According to our information, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is visiting Bengaluru on August 3. We do not want his visit to be centred on demands for Cauvery water. He is welcome if he is coming to meet the Chief Minister and discuss other issues. However, if he comes to demand Cauvery water, we will oppose his visit and block Bengaluru airport.'

Jana Nayagan box office report

It was predicted early on that Vijay Thalapathy’s latest film, Jana Nayagan, would dominate the global box office, and that is exactly what is happening now. The film has been raking in massive revenue and garnering widespread acclaim. According to a Sacnilk report, at a time when films often struggle to generate revenue on weekdays, Jana Nayagan, achieved a global business of Rs 10 crore on Wednesday, a feat considered truly impressive. With this, the film's total worldwide collection has now surpassed Rs 255 crore.

Also Read: Vijay's Jana Nayagan sees a dip in Day 6 earnings; here's how much it made in India