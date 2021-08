CBSE releases datesheet for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement exams. Check details The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment and Improvement examinations.

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CBSE releases datesheet for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement exams. Check details The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment and Improvement examinations. CBSE Class 10 DATESHEET (10:30 am-12:30 pm) August 25 - Information Technology August 27 - English Language and Literature

August 31 - Social Science

September 2 - Hindi Course-1, Hindi Course - B

September 3 - Home Science

September 4 - Science Theory

September 7 - Computer Applications

September 8 - Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE releases datesheet for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement exams. Check details CBSE Class 12 DATESHEET August 25: English Core

August 26: Business Studies

August 27: Political Science

August 28: Physical Education

August 31: Accountancy

September 1: Economics

September 2: Sociology

September 3: Chemistry

September 4: Psychology

September 6: Biology

September 7: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

September 8: Informatics Prac (New), Computer Science (New)

September 9: Physics

September 11: Geography

September 13: Mathematics

September 14: History

September 15: Home Science Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE releases datesheet for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement exams. Check details Latest Education News cbse

compartment Watch Live News : URL copied