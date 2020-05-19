Andhra govt schools to reopen from August 3: CM Reddy

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Andhra govt schools to reopen from August 3

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced to reopen schools in the states from August 3. The decision was taken in a review meeting held at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. All the government and private schools in the states have been closed since March 23, to curb the spread of coronavirus among children at the school level.

Besides that, the chief minister directed officials to complete school infrastructure-related works in 15,715 schools by the end of July month. The state government has decided to release a fund of Rs 456 crore to provide proper facilities in all state government schools before the reopening.

In the review meeting, the CM Jagan said that each school should be provided nine types of facilities and directed District Collectors to review the works on a daily basis so that the works could be completed by the end of July.

The Andhra government is expected to issue further guidelines to be followed by schools to maintain social distancing after its reopening.

