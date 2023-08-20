Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule for round two out, registration begins tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TN NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule for round 2 released

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule: The Directorate Of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu has released the counselling dates for round two of the state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

Applicants who have achieved the minimum NEET 2023 cut off of 50% (or 40% for SC/ ST/ OBC) and meet other domicile requirements may participate in the Tamil Nadu NEET counseling process. There are four stages to the counseling process: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. In each round of counseling, candidates must fill in and lock their choices in accordance with their preferences. If the applicant wants to be admitted in any of the rounds at the designated institute, he or she must appear at the assigned venue for document verification and report to the designated institute within the given date and time with the provisional seat allotment letter.

According to the schedule, The registration process will begin on August 21 at 10 am and end on August 22. The window will be accessible for the choice filling and locking process from August 24 from 10 am to 5 pm on August 28. The seat allotment processing will start on August 29 and conclude on August 30.

The results for the second round of seat allotment will be announced on August 31.

ALSO READ | Maximum 150 seats allowed in medical colleges to be set up from 2024-25 academic session, says NMC

The seat allotment letter will be available from September 1 to 4. Candidates can visit their designated colleges till September 4.

According to the official notice, "The selected candidates belonging to SC, SCA, ST and SCC categories who have been allotted seats in government quota and management quota in self-financing medical colleges are exempt from paying tuition fee for downloading the allotment order if annual income of parents/guardians is less than Rs 2.5 lakh."

ALSO READ } MP NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling date announced, choice filling process to start on August 29