Mumbai University releases revised datesheet for semester exams, check complete schedule

Mumbai University releases revised schedule for semester exams

Mumbai University revised datesheet 2023: The University of Mumbai has releaesd a revised datesheet for the semester exams that were postponed due to heavy rains. The University had to cancel all the exams scheduled for July 20 due to heavy rains across the city. The exams that have been postponed are papers of third year bachelor of arts (TYBA) semester 5 and a few other exams.

According to media reports, the University has now revised the time table for the semester exams. The exam for BA semester 5 papers (except 3A00135 and 3A0014) will be conducted on July 26 which was scheduled to be conducted on July 20. The exam for BA semester 5 papers (except 3A00135 and 3A00145) is schedule to be conducted on July 28. Previously, it was scheduled on July 28. The remaining papers will be conducted on July 31. The exams will be conducted at the same location and time.