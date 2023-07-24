Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration begins today at cetcell.net.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra NEET 2023 counselling round 1 registration to start today, July 24.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will start the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling registration process today, July 24. Interested and eligible candidates can register and apply for counselling to acquire medical seats at premier universities around Maharashtra. The registrations will be started at the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 newly launched website, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023, for admittance to medical programmes under the state’s quota.

In due time, a complete schedule and informational pamphlet for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 will be available. Once it is released, candidates will be able to check all the details such as application and counselling procedure, fee structure, eligibility requirements, reservation policies, and others.

The Common Entrance Test Cell also made the previous year's cut-off scores available on the newly launched website for the ease of students to understand their chances of admission. Students can search it up to obtain an idea of the medical schools they might be eligible for based on their grades and India-wide rankings. This list, however, is only informative and does not assure a medical seat this year.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 website launched; Important dates, information brochure soon

Before beginning the application process, candidates must compile their supporting documentation and get familiar with the qualifying requirements. Registration, payment of fees, option selection, choice locking, seat assignment, announcement of results, and reporting to the allotted institute are all part of the NEET counselling process. Once the link is activated, the direct link will be provided in due course of the time.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Process