JAB to conduct JEE Main and Advanced exams, check details

The Ministry of Education has released a notification regarding the reconstitution of the board structure and administrative framework of the JEE Apex Board for the smooth conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to undergraduate engineering programs in IITs, NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), etc.

According to the notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will manage all information technology-related support and back-end activities for pre and post-exam work, including online submission of application forms. The notice also stated that the testing agency may also seek support from NIC/C-DAC as and when required.

Professor SK Jain, VC appointed as chairperson of JAB

Professor SK Jain, VC of Barans Hindu University has been appointed as the chairperson of JEE Apex Board. The Directors of IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Madras, NIT Rourkela, NIT Surathkal, IIIT Hyderabad, IIIT (PPP} Lucknow, IIITM Gwalior, representatives of the state government of Madhya Pradesh, Assam /Manipur, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab Engineering College, Chairman of CBSE, Director General of NIC, NTA and C-DAC, and the Additional Secretary/ Joint Secretary (TE) of Ministry of Education have been appointed as members.

JAB will have a permanent secretariat

According to the notification, JAB will have a permanent secretariat, which will be provided by NTA. At the same time, JAB would be assisted by the JEE Interface Group comprising of five members drawn from NTA, IITs and a senior representative. According to the official notification released by MoE, NTA will provide administrative and logistics support to conduct the JEE entrance test. Also, JAB will have the authority to establish policies, rules, and regulations for conducting the entrance exam. The JEE Advanced exam will be conducted by the board along with the conducting institute.

JEE Main exam to be conducted on THIS date!

The schedule of JEE Main exam has been released. Its first phase examination will be conducted from 24 January to 1 February 2024. Whereas, the result will be released from 22 to 24 February 2024. The process of application for the first session will be started soon. The second phase JEE Main April exam is to be conducted between April 1 to 15. Its results will be released from 8 to 11 May 2024. The enrollment in 32 NITs, 26 IIITs etc. will be based on JEE Main score.