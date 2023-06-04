IPMAT 2023 Admit Card Out; Download At iimidr.ac.in

IPMAT 2023 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore issued admit card for five-year Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2023. Aspirants who have applied for the entrance exam can download their IPMAT admit card 2023 through the official website-- iimidr.ac.in using their login credentials.
IIM Indore has scheduled to conduct the IPMAT 2023 examination on June 16, 2023. The entrance exam will be held for a duration of two hours (120 minutes) across various cities in India. Candidates must carry the IPMAT 2023 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof on exam day.
IPMAT 2023: Important dates
|Particulars
|Dates
|IPMAT 2023 Application Form Correction
|April 13 to 17, 2023
|IPMAT 2023 Admit Card
|June 2, 2023
|IPMAT 2023 Exam Date
|June 16, 2023
|IPMAT 2023 selection list
|1st week of July 2023
|IIM Academic session begins
|1st week of August 2023
Direct Link: IPMAT Admit Card 2023
How to Download IPMAT Admit Card 2023
Candidates can access and download their IPMAT admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.
- Visit the official website of IIM Indore at iimidr.ac.in.
- Click on the ‘IPMAT 2023 Admit Card’ tab.
- Enter the Application Number or User ID and Password.
- Submit details and IPMAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference.