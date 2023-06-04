Sunday, June 04, 2023
     
IPMAT 2023 Admit Card Out; Download At iimidr.ac.in

IPMAT 2023 Admit Card: Aspirants can download the IPMAT admit card 2023 through the official website-- iimidr.ac.in using their login credentials.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2023 16:08 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV IPMAT 2023 Admit Card released

IPMAT 2023 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore issued admit card for five-year Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2023. Aspirants who have applied for the entrance exam can download their IPMAT admit card 2023 through the official website-- iimidr.ac.in using their login credentials.

IIM Indore has scheduled to conduct the IPMAT 2023 examination on June 16, 2023. The entrance exam will be held for a duration of two hours (120 minutes) across various cities in India. Candidates must carry the IPMAT 2023 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof on exam day.

IPMAT 2023: Important dates

Particulars Dates
IPMAT 2023 Application Form Correction April 13 to 17, 2023
IPMAT 2023 Admit Card June 2, 2023
IPMAT 2023 Exam Date June 16, 2023
IPMAT 2023 selection list 1st week of July 2023
IIM Academic session begins 1st week of August 2023

Direct Link: IPMAT Admit Card 2023

How to Download IPMAT Admit Card 2023

Candidates can access and download their IPMAT admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.

  1. Visit the official website of IIM Indore at iimidr.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘IPMAT 2023 Admit Card’ tab.
  3. Enter the Application Number or User ID and Password.
  4. Submit details and IPMAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference.

