DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS Phase 2 registrations ends today, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU UG Admission 2023 CSAS Phase 2 registration ends today

DU UG Admission 2023, DU UG Admission 2023 CSAS Phase 2 registration, DU admission 2023: University of Delhi is going to close the registration window for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase 2 today, July 24. All those who have qualified in the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate and had completed the first phase admission process can fill their choices of programmes and colleges on the official CSAS portal, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

The candidates' preferences will automatically lock by July 27. Candidates have been advised to choose the maximum number of preferences.

According to the official schedule, the first simulated list will be announced on July 29. Candidates will be able to make changes in their applications from July 29 to 30. The first CSAS allocation list will be made accessible on August 1. Candidates will have to formally "accept" their allocated seats latest by August 4. The last date for remitting the application fee is August 6.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration begins today at cetcell.net.in, check how to apply

DU UG Admission 2023: Application Procedure

Visit the DU's admission portal, ugadmission.uod.ac.in Login with your credentials such as registration, password Click on personal and academic details Upload documents, pay fee and review the registration form and click on submit Download the confirmation page for future reference

According to media reports, this year, a total of 2,95,343 candidates signed up on the CSAS portal out of which, 2,28,288 submitted the CSAS DU application form 2023 while 67,055 did not submit the form. Candidates who have successfully completed the first phase registration process can submit their applications by the end of the day. The Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2023 includes application submission, programme selection and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.