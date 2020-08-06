JEE Main, NEET Exams: 11 students from 11 states move SC demanding postponement of entrances

Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main, NEET Exams: 11 students from 11 states to move SC demanding postponement of entrances today

At least 11 students from 11 states across India moved the Supreme Court on Thursday pressing for postponement of JEE Main and NEET entrance examinations. Students are seeking deferment of the key entrances beyond September.

"Students across India want postponement of JEE and NEET exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. 11 students from 11 states have moved Supreme Court seeking relief. We are confident honorable SC will give justice to these students," Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, India Wide Parents' Association chief told India TV Digital.

The petition, filed by Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, has sought holding of the examinations "only after normalcy is restored in the country post COVID-19 crisis". It has also urged for an increase in the examination centres so as to provide at least one exam centre in every district of India. The petition also seeks fresh opportunities to JEE and NEET aspirants to submit their application forms and choose exam centres afresh.

WHAT DOES THE PETITION SAY

(quoted verbatim)

Due to unwell health conditions or strong possibility of getting affected due to COVID-19, many students may be deprived from appearing in JEE Main and NEET exams, which will be in flagrant violation of their fundamental right to equality as enshrined within Article 14 of Constitution of India.

NTA has decided to conduct JEE through online mode and NEET through offline mode at 161 centres across India, which are utterly arbitrary, whimsical and violative of fundamental rights to life of lakhs of the affected students.

NTA has indefinitely postponed the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM-JEE) -2020, scheduled to be conducted on 22.06.2020, in view of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. However, now when COVID-19 crisis has much more worsened, NTA is still conducting JEE Main and NEET exams.

Meanwhile, students have been tweeting using #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM to make their voice heard.

We don't have trust on your SOP after KCET failure.



SOP is only on papers!!!



Nobody will come to check after exam if you are safe or not!!



So don't play with our life and announce the postponement NOW !!@DrRPNishank

@DG_NTA#SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM pic.twitter.com/EBe3C3tzln — The Penchill Man (@penchillman) August 6, 2020

#SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM

✓SOP had also been formulated for all the frontline workers of COVID-19 but still it proved to be an utter failure as they too could not escape from it, politicians with VIP facility got infected



Then @DrRPNishank

✓ How will SOP protect #JEE_NEET stud. https://t.co/ZBqU5T8wWn — Suprava Sahoo (@mahi4488) August 6, 2020

This is the biggest pandemic of the century,when other countries implementing zero year then we should atleast make some changes in our academic calendar,shorten semister breaks etc because the situation is not favourable for conducting exams.#SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM — Abheek Khanra (@AbheekKhanra) August 6, 2020

#I know postponing exam further sounds sad, I know it because I am also a dropper but this is not the right time for exams to take place.I want to be a doctor in future not a patient. @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @narendramodi @DG_NTA @HRDMinistry @MoHFW_INDIA #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM — @KR_KAULESHWAR (@kauleshwar_kr) August 6, 2020

