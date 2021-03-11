Image Source : SCREENGRAB JEE Main 2021 Admit Card for March session released. Direct link to download

JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit card for the March session exam. Candidates can download their JEE Main March 2021 admit card from the official webiste-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main exam is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18 and will be held in multiple shifts.

JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link, "JEE (Main) - 2021 March (Session-2) Admit Card Paper-I (B.E./B.Tech.)"

3. Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

4. Your JEE Main 2021 admit card for march session will be displayed on the scree.

5. Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card: Direct link

Click here to download JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card

JEE Main will be held four times this year. Candidates can appear for all the four sessions of the exam. The best score obtained by the candidate in these exams will be considered for the final merit.

Latest Education News