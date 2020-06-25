CBSE Board 2020 Class 12 exams now optional. All that students should know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO CBSE Board 2020 Class 12 exams now optional, the education board informed the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that it has cancelled Class 12, Class 10 rescheduled board exams that were to take place from July 1 to 15. The CBSE board has informed the Supreme Court that though Class 10, Class 12 board exams have been cancelled, however, they will conduct board exams for Class 12 students who will opt for it as soon as conditions will be conducive, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court.

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 exams which were scheduled to take place in March-April earlier this year were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus following which the government imposed lockdown to contain the spread.

CBSE Board Class 12 students marks assessment who will not opt for exams

Final marks of students those who will opt out of the exams that might be held in the future as CBSE informed Supreme Court, will be assessed according to the exams they took in the past.

CBSE Board Class 12 students marks assessment who will opt for exams

The final assessment of marks of students will be done on the basis of exams they will take in the future when CBSE will conduct them later.

CBSE Board Class 12 exams optional | Here's what students should know

SC has taken note of Centre's submission and asked CBSE to issue fresh notification clarifying details of Class 12 board exams. The court will tomorrow continue hearing the case.

CBSE Board Class 12 rescheduled exams from July 1-15 have been cancelled for now. However, students will have two options. They can either opt for appearing in board exams which will be conducted later when the atmosphere is conducive or they can rely on marks assessment based on exams taken by them in the past.

