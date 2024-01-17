CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet out at sos.cg.nic.in, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CGSOS Class 10th 12th board exam date sheet released

CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced the exam dates for the Class 10th and 12th classes. All those who are going to appear in the upcoming board exams 2024 can download their schedule from the official website, sos.cg.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the higher secondary exams or class 12th exams will be conducted from March 9 to 6 and the high school exam or class 10th exam will start from March 4 to April 3. The exams will be conducted between 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

The official notice reads, 'Even if any holiday or local holiday is declared by the government during the exam period, the exams will be conducted as per schedule.

As per the official notice, the information about the practical exam dates for classes 10 and 12 will be provided during the theory board exams. These exams can be conducted until April 6, at the convenience of the exam centers. The practical exams for class 10 will be conducted on the day of class 12 board theory exams, and vice versa. Students have been advised to contact their exam center to obtain practical exam dates and timings.

CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam time

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced that the Class 10th and 12th board exams will be conducted in a single shift, which is in the afternoon from 1.45 PM to 5 PM. Students are required to report to the exam hall by 1.45 PM, after which answer sheets will be allotted to the students at 1.50 PM. The students will be given five minutes to read the exam paper, and the exam duration will be three hours.

CGSOS Class 12th board exam date sheet

March 9 - Home Science

March 11 - Accounts

March 12 - Biology

March 13 - Political Science

March 15 - Physics

March 18 - Hindi

March 21 - Chemistry

March 23 - English

March 28 - Maths

April 2- History

April 3 - Commerce

April 4 - Geography

April 6 - Economics

CGSOS Class 10th board exam date sheet

March 11 - Mathematics

March 12 - Urdu

March 14 - Science

March 16 - English

March 19- Home Science

March 22 - Social Science

March 26 - Economics

March 28 - Business Studies

April 1 - Hindi

April 2 - Marathi

April 3 - Sanskrit