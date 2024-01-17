CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet out at sos.cg.nic.in, check schedule

CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced the exam dates for the Class 10th and 12th classes. All those who are going to appear in the upcoming board exams 2024 can download their schedule from the official website, sos.cg.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the higher secondary exams or class 12th exams will be conducted from March 9 to 6 and the high school exam or class 10th exam will start from March 4 to April 3. The exams will be conducted between 1.45 pm to 5 pm.
The official notice reads, 'Even if any holiday or local holiday is declared by the government during the exam period, the exams will be conducted as per schedule.
As per the official notice, the information about the practical exam dates for classes 10 and 12 will be provided during the theory board exams. These exams can be conducted until April 6, at the convenience of the exam centers. The practical exams for class 10 will be conducted on the day of class 12 board theory exams, and vice versa. Students have been advised to contact their exam center to obtain practical exam dates and timings.
CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam time
The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced that the Class 10th and 12th board exams will be conducted in a single shift, which is in the afternoon from 1.45 PM to 5 PM. Students are required to report to the exam hall by 1.45 PM, after which answer sheets will be allotted to the students at 1.50 PM. The students will be given five minutes to read the exam paper, and the exam duration will be three hours.
CGSOS Class 12th board exam date sheet
March 9 - Home Science
March 11 - Accounts
March 12 - Biology
March 13 - Political Science
March 15 - Physics
March 18 - Hindi
March 21 - Chemistry
March 23 - English
March 28 - Maths
April 2- History
April 3 - Commerce
April 4 - Geography
April 6 - Economics
CGSOS Class 10th board exam date sheet
March 11 - Mathematics
March 12 - Urdu
March 14 - Science
March 16 - English
March 19- Home Science
March 22 - Social Science
March 26 - Economics
March 28 - Business Studies
April 1 - Hindi
April 2 - Marathi
April 3 - Sanskrit