Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet out at sos.cg.nic.in, check schedule

CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet out at sos.cg.nic.in, check schedule

CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet has been released by the Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS). Students who are preparing for the upcoming board exams 2024 can download the detailed schedule from the official website, sos.cg.nic.in, check exam dates, time, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2024 13:27 IST
CGSOS Class 10th 12th board exam date sheet released
Image Source : PIXABAY CGSOS Class 10th 12th board exam date sheet released

CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced the exam dates for the Class 10th and 12th classes. All those who are going to appear in the upcoming board exams 2024 can download their schedule from the official website, sos.cg.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the higher secondary exams or class 12th exams will be conducted from March 9 to 6 and the high school exam or class 10th exam will start from March 4 to April 3. The exams will be conducted between 1.45 pm to 5 pm. 

The official notice reads, 'Even if any holiday or local holiday is declared by the government during the exam period, the exams will be conducted as per schedule. 

 As per the official notice, the information about the practical exam dates for classes 10 and 12 will be provided during the theory board exams. These exams can be conducted until April 6, at the convenience of the exam centers. The practical exams for class 10 will be conducted on the day of class 12 board theory exams, and vice versa. Students have been advised to contact their exam center to obtain practical exam dates and timings.

CGSOS Class 10th, 12th board exam time 

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced that the Class 10th and 12th board exams will be conducted in a single shift, which is in the afternoon from 1.45 PM to 5 PM. Students are required to report to the exam hall by 1.45 PM, after which answer sheets will be allotted to the students at 1.50 PM. The students will be given five minutes to read the exam paper, and the exam duration will be three hours.

CGSOS Class 12th board exam date sheet

March 9 - Home Science

March 11 - Accounts
March 12 - Biology
March 13 - Political Science
March 15 - Physics
March 18 - Hindi
March 21 - Chemistry
March 23 - English
March 28 - Maths
April 2- History
April 3 - Commerce
April 4 - Geography
April 6 - Economics

CGSOS Class 10th board exam date sheet

March 11 - Mathematics
March 12 - Urdu
March 14 - Science
March 16 - English
March 19- Home Science
March 22  - Social Science
March 26 - Economics
March 28 - Business Studies
April 1 - Hindi
April 2 - Marathi
April 3 - Sanskrit

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related High-schools News

Latest News