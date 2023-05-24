West Bengal HS Result 2023: WBCHSE class 12th result link to be activated at THIS time!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal HS Result 2023 shortly on wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result 2023: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce class 12th results today, May 24. Students who appeared in the WB 12th exam can download their results using their roll number, once releasecd. According to an official update, the West Bengal Class 12th results 2023 will be issued on the official website of wbresults.nic.in.

The board had conducted class 12th exams from March 14 to 26 wherein around 8 lakh students appeared for the exam. The results are scheduled to release today, May 24 at 12.30 PM. Results will be announced via a press conference at 12 PM. The link to the results will be activated at 12.30 PM. The board will announce 12th board all stream results including Science, Commerce, and Arts.

West Bengal HS Result 2023: Where to check?

Visit the official website of wbchse - wbresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'West Bengal HS Result 2023'

It will forward to the new login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of bith

West Bengal HS Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download West Bengal HS Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Apart from the websites, the candidates can also view the results through the mobile app 'WBCHSE Results 2023' which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

After the declaration of the results, schools will be able to collect their mark sheets and certificates of their students from May 31, at distribution campuses set up across the state.

