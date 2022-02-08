HPBOSE 12th Term 1 result 2022 declared; Check yours in 5 simple steps | Details

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on Tuesday released the exam results of its class 12th Term 1 2022 paper. Students who appeared for the 2021-2022 exam can check and download their results on the official website of the board.
Here's a step by step guide on how to check your result:
- Visit the official website of the Board Hpbose.org
- Click on the HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021-2022 link available on the homepage.
- When redirected to the home page, click on your respective course name.
- Enter your roll number to check and download your result.
- Download and take a printout of your mark sheet.
The Himachal Pradesh Board had conducted the class 10 exams for Term 1 from November 20 to December 3, 2021 and Class 12 Semester 1 exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021.