HPBOSE 12th Term 1 result 2022 declared; Check yours in 5 simple steps | Details

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on Tuesday released the exam results of its class 12th Term 1 2022 paper. Students who appeared for the 2021-2022 exam can check and download their results on the official website of the board.

Here's a step by step guide on how to check your result:

Visit the official website of the Board Hpbose.org Click on the HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021-2022 link available on the homepage. When redirected to the home page, click on your respective course name. Enter your roll number to check and download your result. Download and take a printout of your mark sheet.

The Himachal Pradesh Board had conducted the class 10 exams for Term 1 from November 20 to December 3, 2021 and Class 12 Semester 1 exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

