Assam HSLC Result 2022 to be declared today. Here' SEBA Result time, how to check

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Assam is set to declare the SEBA Result 2022 today. Students who had appeared for the Assam Board Class 10 exam should note that the Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be released on the official website of the Assam Board. For the convenience of students, the steps to check SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022 have been shared below. Once the Assam HSLC Result 2022 is declared, a direct link to download the result will also be shared.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Date and time

Lakhs of students who had appeared for the Assam Board Class 10 exam should note that the date and time of SEBA Result 2022 were confirmed via an official notification. The Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 7, 2022, at 10 am.

The Assam Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March to April this year.

Websites to check Assam HSLC Result 2022

Students can visit any one of the below-mentioned websites to check their SEBA HSLC Result 2022

sebaonline.org

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamresult.in

Assam HSLC Result 2022: How to check

1. Visit the Assam Board's official website sebaonline.org

2. Click on the 'Assam HSLC Result' link

3. Enter the Assam 10th Registration number

4. Your Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

