RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts to be declared today. Check time, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts to be declared today

Highlights The date and time of the declaration of RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts was confirmed yesterday

Rajasthan Education Minister Dr BD Kalla had taken to Twitter and wished students 'all the best'

The RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts will be declared in the form of a scorecard

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare the RBSE 12th Arts Result today (Monday). The date and time of the declaration of the Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream were confirmed on Sunday by the state Education Minister Dr. BD Kalla. Students who have been waiting for the release of their RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts should note that the steps to check RBSE 12th Result 2022 have been shared below.

Once declared, a direct link to download the RBSE 12th Arts Result will also be provided.

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: Time of result

Nearly 5.7 lakh students, who had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts exam should note that the RBSE 12th Arts Result will be released on the official website of the Rajasthan Board today. Earlier, it was notified that the Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 for the Arts stream will be declared around 15th June 2022; however, now it has been notified that the results are being declared today.

According to an official notification, the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts will be released at 12:15 pm.

How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022

Students should note that the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts will be declared in the form of a scorecard

1. Visit one of the official websites - rajresults.nic.in OR rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022'

3. Enter the required credentials and login to the portal

4. Your RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references

Also Read | UP Board Result 2022 to be declared SOON! Here's where to check UP Board Result for Class 10, 12

Latest Education News