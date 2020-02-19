Image Source : FILE Uttarakhand UBTER Polytechnic Result 2019 declared. Direct Link to download

Uttarakhand UBTER Polytechnic Result 2019: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER), has announced the odd semester results for Uttarakhand Polytechnic examination 2019. UBTER has conducted the Polytechnic Diploma exam 2019 for Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, CS and IT Branch for odd semester in November-December 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand UBTER Polytechnic 1st, 3rd and 5th semester examination 2019 can check and download their diploma results from the official website-- ubter.in.

How to check Uttarakhand UBTER Polytechnic Result 2019

1. Visit the official website-- ubter.in

2. On the home page, click on the ‘Students Portal’ link

3. Enter your credentials and login

4. Your Uttarakhand UBTER Polytechnic Result 2019 will appear on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference