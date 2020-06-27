UP Board toppers Riya Jain, Anurag Malik studied at Baghpat's Shri Ram Inter College; to receive rewards

Image Source : PTI UP Board toppers Riya Jain, Anurag Malik studied at Baghpat's Shri Ram Inter College

The UP Board result 2020 has been declared today. Students should note that the complete details regarding the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result has been released on the official website upresults.nic.in. While 74.63 per cent students cleared the 12th standard exam, 83.31 per cent students cleared the class 10 exams. The pass percentage for UP Board Class 10 result 2020 remained 83 per cent, while for UP Board Class 12 Result 2020, it was 74 per cent.

Ria Jain from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has topped the UP Board Class 10 exams this year, with 96.67% marks, while Anurag Malik from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has topped the UP Board Class 12 exam 2020, with 97% marks.

It is interesting to note that both the toppers - Riya Jain and Anurag Malik are from the same school - Shri Ram Inter College in Badaut Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced that the toppers will be rewarded with Rs. 1 lakh cash along with a laptop.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2020: Other than Riya Jain, Abhimanyu Verma from UP's Barabanki has secured the second position with 95.83 per cent marks. On the third spot is Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki with 95.33 per cent marks.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2020: Pranjal Singh from Prayagraj is on the second spot with 96.60 per cent marks. On the third spot is Utkarsh Shukla from UP's Auraiya with 94.80 per cent marks.

The result for UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th is better this year than 2019. In class 12, 74.64 per cent students have cleared their board exam. This is higher than 70.2 per cent pass percentage recorded last year.

While announcing the UP Board result 2020, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday said the UPMSP will no longer distribute hard copies of marksheets.

All students of class 10 and class 12 will receive board results in the form of digital scorecards.

