UP Board Result 2020: UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to download UPMSP 12th Result 2020

Image Source : PTI UP Board Result 2020: UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 DECLARED

UP Board Result 2020: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the UP Board exam 2020 should note that the UP Board Result 2020 has been released on the official website. In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the UP Board will not be displaying the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on school premises.

Nearly 25.86 lakh students had appeared for UP Board Class 12 exams this year.

More than 24 lakh students had appeared for UP Board Class 12 exams this year. A total of 9,59,223 boys have passed the exam with 68.88 pass percentage. While a total of 8,94,876 girls have passed UP Board Class 12 exams, with a pass percentage of 81.96%.

The overall percentage for UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 is 74 per cent.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check UP Board Result 2020 have been given below. A direct link to check and download the UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 has also been provided.

UP Board Result 2020: How To Check UP Board Class 12 Result 2020

1. Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 12'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your UP Board Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 for future reference

UP Board Result 2020: Other Websites To Check UP Board Class 12 Result 2020

Students may check their UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 on the below listed websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Result 2020: How To Check UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 Via SMS

Students who had appeared for the UP Board exam 2020 can receive their UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 on their mobile phones. For this, the students should follow the below steps.

UP Board Class 12 students should type UP12 and send the message to 56263

UP Board Result 2020: Direct Link To Download UP Board Class 12 Result 2020

Students may also click on the below mentioned links to check their UP Board Class 12 Result 2020.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2020: Pass Percentage

The pass percentage is on a decline over the years, in 2018 as many as 70.2 per cent students cleared the exam. This was a dip from 72.43 per cent in 2019.

