UP Board Result 2020: UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to check UPMSP Result 2020

Image Source : PTI UP Board Result 2020: UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED

UP Board Result 2020: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the UP Board Class 10 exam should note that the UP Board Result 2020 has been released on the official website. In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the UP Board will not be displaying the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on school premises.

Nearly 30.24 lakh students had appeared for the UP Board Class 10 exams this year.

More than 27 lakh students had appeared for the UP Board Class 10 exams this year. 11,90,888 boys have passed the Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 79.88%. Meanwhile, 11,18,914 girls have passed the UP Board Class 10 exam with a pass percentage of 87.29%

The overall pass percentage for UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 is 83 per cent.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check UP Board Result 2020 have been given below. A direct link to check and download the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 has also been provided.

UP Board Result 2020: How To Check UP Board Class 10th Result 2020

1. Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 10'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your UP Board Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 for future reference

UP Board Result 2020: Websites To Check UP Board Class 10th Result 2020

Students may check their UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 on the below-listed websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Result 2020: How To Check UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 Via SMS

Students who had appeared for the UP Board exam 2020 can receive their UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 on their mobile phones. For this, the students should follow the below steps.

UP Board Class 10 students should type UP10 and send the message to 56263

UP Board Result 2020: Direct Link for UP Board Class 10th Result 2020

Students may also click on the below-mentioned links to check their UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2020: Pass Percentage Last Year

The UP Board last year had registered 80.07 passing percentage, with Muzaffarnagar emerging as the best performing district. Gautam Raghuvanshi had emerged as the leading scorer from the 10th standard with 97.17 per cent marks.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage