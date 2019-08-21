Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results 2019 declared. Direct link to check online score

Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results 2019 declared. Direct link to check online score

The steps to check Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results 2019 are given below. Candidates can also check their results through a direct link, which is given here.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2019 16:40 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source :

Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results 2019 declared

The Karnataka UGCET allotment result has been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Those who had appeared for the UGCET exam should note that the result has been released on the official website. Alternatively, candidates can also check their Karnataka UGCET exam result through a direct link. 

How to check Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results 2019 

1. Visit one of the official websites www.kea.kar.nic.in or cetonlnie.karnataka.gov.in

2. Click on the UGCET 2019 Special Round Allotment Result
3. You will be redirected to a new page
4. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details
5. Check your allotment status 
6. Download the provisional allotment letter and take a print for future reference 

Candidates can also click on the direct link to check their exam result

Direct Link To Check Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results

Earlier, the Karnataka Examination Authority had declared two rounds of allotment results for UGCET Exam 2019. The exam authority had also organised a special round of to allot the vacant seats after the completion of the two rounds. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySSC CGL 2018: Tier 1 result declared at ssc.nic.in. Check cut off, direct link here Next Story  