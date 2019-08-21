Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results 2019 declared. Direct link to check online score

Image Source : Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results 2019 declared

The Karnataka UGCET allotment result has been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Those who had appeared for the UGCET exam should note that the result has been released on the official website. Alternatively, candidates can also check their Karnataka UGCET exam result through a direct link.

How to check Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results 2019

1. Visit one of the official websites www.kea.kar.nic.in or cetonlnie.karnataka.gov.in

2. Click on the UGCET 2019 Special Round Allotment Result

3. You will be redirected to a new page

4. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

5. Check your allotment status

6. Download the provisional allotment letter and take a print for future reference

Candidates can also click on the direct link to check their exam result

Direct Link To Check Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results

Earlier, the Karnataka Examination Authority had declared two rounds of allotment results for UGCET Exam 2019. The exam authority had also organised a special round of to allot the vacant seats after the completion of the two rounds.