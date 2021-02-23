Image Source : PTI IGNOU TEE December 2020 Result declared. Direct link to download

IGNOU TEE December 2020 Result: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 on its official website today (February 23). Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) for various courses can check their results online at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU TEE December 2020 Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- ignou.ac.in

2 Click on the link, "IGNOU December TEE Result 2020"

3. Key in your login details

4, Your IGNOU TEE result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

IGNOU TEE December 2020 Result: Direct Link

Click here to download IGNOU TEE December 2020 Result

As per the official site, the remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards are a continuous process and will be updated soon.

The students who applied to appear in the Term-end-Examination, June 2020 (held in September 2020) but could not appear in any or all the courses were automatically permitted to appear in the Term-end-Examination, December 2020 (to be held in February 2021). For related details, candidates can visit the official site of IGNOU.

